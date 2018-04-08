Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,040

Fans Toys FT-29 Quietus ? Masterpiece-Styled Cyclonus ? Colored Test Shots



And the hits just keep on coming… As a direct follow-up to their amazingly well received figure, Sovereign (Masterpiece Galvatron), Fans Toys has released colored test shots (colors not final) of their upcoming FT-29 Quietus aka Masterpiece Cyclonus. This figure was previously announced under the banner of Fans Toys sister company, Perfect Fusion, but appears to have been redesignated as a Fans Toys release. The catch to this change seems to be that the add-on accessories that would have given collectors the ability to turn Quietus into the IDW iteration of Cyclonus are now missing, as is his Targetmaster partner.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.