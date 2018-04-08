|
Black Mamba Combiner Wars Compatible Menasor Prototype
3P Company Black Mamba has revealed a prototype of a very interesting project: A G1 inspired Menasor which is compatible with official Combiner Wars toys. The news images were shared via*BB7 TOYS Newsstand
*on Facebook. We can see a very nice and integrated truck mode. The robot mode looks blocky and a bit simple, but the combined mode provides a well-proportioned and detailed torso for Combiner Wars Menasor. The Deluxe figures seem to fit perfectly, and you can still plug Legends Black Jack to the chest. New articulated hands, feet and a sword are also included. » Continue Reading.
The post Black Mamba Combiner Wars Compatible Menasor Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.