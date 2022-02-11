Hot on the heel of the recent reveal of some new die-cast figurines by Jada Toys
*this 2022, now we can share for you images of a new*Transfomers RC Converting G1 Optimus Prime.* The*official*Jada Toys online catalog 2022
*also showed our first look at a simple Optimus Prime figure which can auto-convert into truck mode via his remote control. Read on for product specifications: 2 channel, 2.4 Ghz Light and sound Transforming to robot and vehicle via remote control 34 cm tall Transmitter 2 x 1.5V R03/AAA batteries (included) Receiver 4 x*1.5V LR06/AA batteries (included) We still have no concrete » Continue Reading.
