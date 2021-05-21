Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
01-Studio Pumpkin-P01 Color Prototype Images (G1 Unicron)


Via Twitter user @not_on_twitta*we have images of the*01-Studio Pumpkin-P01 color prototype images (G1 Unicron). This figure is a special redeco of 1-Studio Cell/G1 Unicron now in a special deco inspired by the official Takara*Universal Dominator Unicron from 2010. This figure is smaller than the HasLab Unicron and it's a different mold which tries to acomplish a cartoon-accurate robot mode. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates.

The post 01-Studio Pumpkin-P01 Color Prototype Images (G1 Unicron) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



