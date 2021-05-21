|
01-Studio Pumpkin-P01 Color Prototype Images (G1 Unicron)
Via Twitter user @not_on_twitta
*we have images of the*01-Studio Pumpkin-P01 color prototype images (G1 Unicron). This figure is a special redeco of 1-Studio Cell/G1 Unicron now in a special deco inspired by the official Takara*Universal Dominator Unicron from 2010
. This figure is smaller than the HasLab Unicron and it’s a different mold which tries to acomplish a cartoon-accurate robot mode. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the » Continue Reading.
The post 01-Studio Pumpkin-P01 Color Prototype Images (G1 Unicron)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca