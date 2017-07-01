|
Flame Toys Hong Kong: Drift on display at Anime Expo
From the Bluefin Brands booth*#2406
at Anime Expo, Flame Toys*Facebook
*page brings us two images of their super articulated non-transformable Drift figure: The paint master is made public and displayed in Animate Expo LA today ! Please come to Bluefin’s booth #2406 and take a look on the coloring and action mechanism of our DRIFT ! This officially licensed Drift will be distributed in the US by Bluefin. See the pics after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
