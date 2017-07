2017 exclusive Diaclone Paris Dakar Rally Terraegis

TFcon is happy to reveal the 2017 show exclusive Ocularmax PS-06R Terraegis Rally which will be available to attendees at thebooth at this year’s Toronto show.Inspired by the Paris Dakar Rally, this version of the Ocularmax Terraegis is based on the work of Bo2country who also designed last years Stealth Sphinx. This figure features a clean version of the custom rally Terraegis with a more accurately modified design and will be extremely limited in production numbers. TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special gueststhe voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop,the voice of G1 Devastator,the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars,the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer, Transformers Franchise Designerand Transformers comic book artistsand. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are still on sale