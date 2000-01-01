TFcon is happy to reveal the 2017 show exclusive Ocularmax PS-06R Terraegis Rally
which will be available to attendees at the Ages Three and Up
booth at this years Toronto show.
Inspired by the Paris Dakar Rally, this version of the Ocularmax Terraegis is based on the work of Bo2country who also designed last years Stealth Sphinx. This figure features a clean version of the custom rally Terraegis with a more accurately modified design and will be extremely limited in production numbers.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
,JOSH PEREZ
and MATT MOYLAN
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are still on sale
.
