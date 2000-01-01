Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:04 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,185
2017 exclusive Diaclone Paris Dakar Rally Terraegis
TFcon is happy to reveal the 2017 show exclusive Ocularmax PS-06R Terraegis Rally which will be available to attendees at the Ages Three and Up booth at this years Toronto show.

Inspired by the Paris Dakar Rally, this version of the Ocularmax Terraegis is based on the work of Bo2country who also designed last years Stealth Sphinx. This figure features a clean version of the custom rally Terraegis with a more accurately modified design and will be extremely limited in production numbers.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ,JOSH PEREZ and MATT MOYLAN. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are still on sale.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: [Ocular Max] PS-06R - Terraegis Rally 1.jpg Views: 2 Size: 86.7 KB ID: 36984  
Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
