Old Today, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Diamond Comic Distributors: Coronavirus Effect on Distribution


Diamond Comic Distributors Founder and Chairman &#38; CEO, Geppi Family Enterprises Steve Geppi posted a letter today detailing distribution plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: Product distributed by Diamond and slated for an on-sale date of April 1st or later will not be shipped to retailers until further notice. For the time being, however, we have been able to develop procedures with our teams at the distribution center in Olive Branch, MS to safely continue fulfillment of direct ship reorders for the retailers who are able to receive new product and need it to service their customers. Its unlikely &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Comic Distributors: Coronavirus Effect on Distribution appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
