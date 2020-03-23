Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,454

Diamond Comic Distributors: Coronavirus Effect on Distribution



Diamond Comic Distributors Founder and Chairman & CEO, Geppi Family Enterprises Steve Geppi posted a letter today detailing distribution plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: Product distributed by Diamond and slated for an on-sale date of April 1st or later will not be shipped to retailers until further notice. For the time being, however, we have been able to develop procedures with our teams at the distribution center in Olive Branch, MS to safely continue fulfillment of direct ship reorders for the retailers who are able to receive new product and need it to service their customers. Its unlikely



The post







More... Diamond Comic Distributors Founder and Chairman & CEO, Geppi Family Enterprises Steve Geppi posted a letter today detailing distribution plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: Product distributed by Diamond and slated for an on-sale date of April 1st or later will not be shipped to retailers until further notice. For the time being, however, we have been able to develop procedures with our teams at the distribution center in Olive Branch, MS to safely continue fulfillment of direct ship reorders for the retailers who are able to receive new product and need it to service their customers. Its unlikely » Continue Reading. The post Diamond Comic Distributors: Coronavirus’ Effect on Distribution appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca