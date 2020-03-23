|
Diamond Comic Distributors: Coronavirus Effect on Distribution
Diamond Comic Distributors Founder and Chairman & CEO, Geppi Family Enterprises Steve Geppi posted a letter today detailing distribution plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: Product distributed by Diamond and slated for an on-sale date of April 1st or later will not be shipped to retailers until further notice. For the time being, however, we have been able to develop procedures with our teams at the distribution center in Olive Branch, MS to safely continue fulfillment of direct ship reorders for the retailers who are able to receive new product and need it to service their customers. Its unlikely » Continue Reading.
