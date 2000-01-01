Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Collections Spotlight
MP Dinos
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:16 PM
#
1
bqpetn
Generation 2
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 109
MP Dinos
since only can stay at home, need to do something.
Set up the new photo shooting table.
I love these MP size Dinobots.
Straight from shooting, no photoshop.
Attached Thumbnails
bqpetn
View Public Profile
Send a private message to bqpetn
Find More Posts by bqpetn
Today, 09:42 PM
#
2
chrislopa
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 34
Re: MP Dinos
They are 3rd Party right?
chrislopa
View Public Profile
Send a private message to chrislopa
Find More Posts by chrislopa
Today, 09:51 PM
#
3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,925
Re: MP Dinos
nice pics
for future reference, you can post in the photo thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=78533
__________________
My sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965
My feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700
My mancave
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609
predahank
View Public Profile
Send a private message to predahank
Find More Posts by predahank
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 Canadian Slag Dinobots Rare
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron Ratbat & Rumble Micromaster WFC-S46 New!
G1 Misfire Targetmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed
G1 Skullcruncher Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
G1 Weirdwolf Headmasters Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
G1 Mindwipe Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
G1 Rodimus Prime Transformers Vintage Boxed
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:47 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.