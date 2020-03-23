|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Overrule
TFW2005 member That Guy
scores a Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 5 reveal: Overrule Size up the attached artwork, then share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!  
