Transformers The Last Knight Legion Class Wave 3 Stock Pics
Thanks to Amazon.ca via 2005 Boards member Nevermore we have a look at new stock pics for Transformers The Last Knight Legion Class Wave 3.* This wave includes Autobot Hound and Dragonstorm.* No other details were released.* Read on to check the shots! Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Class figures are smaller-scale figures that feature classic Transformers conversion. Change this Legion Class Autobot Hound figure between robot and 4×4 vehicle modes in 5 steps. Collect other Legion Class figures and unite with the most powerful Transformers warriors. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) In the explosive Transformers: The Last Knight » Continue Reading.
