|
Pioneer SE-MX8-K Transformers Themed Headphones
Thanks to Dengeki Hobby we have word of a new pair of Transformers themed headphones from Pioneer. One will feature the Autobot symbols, and the other Decepticon with corresponding red and purple highlights and are based on the Pioneer SE-MX8-K model. Both are available on the TakaraTomyMall.jp website
with a list price of 29,000 yen (~ $268 USD each). Read on to check out some promotional pics!
