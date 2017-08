Pioneer SE-MX8-K Transformers Themed Headphones

Thanks to Dengeki Hobby we have word of a new pair of Transformers themed headphones from Pioneer. One will feature the Autobot symbols, and the other Decepticon with corresponding red and purple highlights and are based on the Pioneer SE-MX8-K model. Both are available on the TakaraTomyMall.jp website with a list price of 29,000 yen (~ $268 USD each). Read on to check out some promotional pics!The post Pioneer SE-MX8-K Transformers Themed Headphones appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM