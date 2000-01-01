Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Titans Return Leader Overlord Released at Retail
Today, 06:56 PM
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,790
Transformers: Titans Return Leader Overlord Released at Retail
Thanks to board member
Ridiculousrobot
for letting us know that the Wave 5 Leader Class wave has been found at Walmart. Wave 5 contains Overlord two to a case.
Have you found Overlord yet? Let us know in the Sightings Forum!
down_shift
Today, 07:15 PM
Danlukpro106
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Ontario
Posts: 4
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Leader Overlord Released at Retail
What city is this walmart in?
Danlukpro106
Today, 07:20 PM
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,790
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Leader Overlord Released at Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Danlukpro106
What city is this walmart in?
St. Cats
down_shift
Today, 07:23 PM
Danlukpro106
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Ontario
Posts: 4
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Leader Overlord Released at Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
down_shift
St. Cats
Ok thanks.
Danlukpro106
Today, 07:27 PM
Vorahk
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Saskatoon
Posts: 792
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Leader Overlord Released at Retail
Beautiful, can't wait.
Vorahk
Today, 07:59 PM
ngnaw
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 168
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Leader Overlord Released at Retail
I am definitely waiting for this to hit TRU sales!...
ngnaw
