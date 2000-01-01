down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,790

Transformers: Titans Return Leader Overlord Released at Retail Thanks to board member Ridiculousrobot for letting us know that the Wave 5 Leader Class wave has been found at Walmart. Wave 5 contains Overlord two to a case.



Have you found Overlord yet? Let us know in the Sightings Forum! Attached Thumbnails

