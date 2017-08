Transformers The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Infernocus Released

We can report that there is a new Movie Transformer hitting the shelves of Toys R Us stores. Infernocus is a part of the Mission to Cybertron subline of Transformers The Last Knight. Retailing for $34.99, he is a combiner formed of the five Infernocons, and he also comes with a PVC figure of Quintessa. Infernocus was spotted on the shelves of a Toys R Us store in Florida. Happy hunting, friends!