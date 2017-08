Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Sighted at US Retail

We've got word that the next entry into the Transformers Movie Masterpiece line has already hit US retail store shelves – but he may be held back by a street date. Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime, the Masterpiece edition of the heroic design sported by Optimus Prime in Transformers, Revenge of the Fallen, and Dark of the Moon, has hit the shelves of Toys R Us stores with two sightings so far including in*Wheaton Illinois.* However, our initial sighting and photo from TFW2005 member Toyzaremine comes with a caveat: he was told the figure was not yet for sale