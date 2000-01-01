Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page FS Complete TFC Hercules
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:36 PM   #1
UltraMarknus
Springer Fanboy
UltraMarknus's Ebay Auctions
UltraMarknus's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 2,078
FS Complete TFC Hercules
Includes all 6 members in mint shape. Does not have boxes but includes all instructions, weapons and cards. Only thing missing is the extra visor piece.

Asking $250 shipped.

I accept Paypal (please add 4%) and EMT

__________________

My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=ultramarknus
UltraMarknus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Leader Class Brawl Decepticon MIB 100% COMPLETE with BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Collection #15 Stepper, loose and 100% complete.
Transformers
Transformers g1 Megatron 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers MasterPiece 3rd Party TFC HERCULES *NOT DEVASTRATOR
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT NEW USED G1 DISPLAYED ONLY*CHROMIA+MORE*NO RESERVE***L@@K***
Transformers
Transformers Takara Alternity GT-R GT-02 Saber
Transformers
TransFormers Leader starscream Hunt For The Decepticons MISB HFTD
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.