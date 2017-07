Generation 1 Season 2 Soundtrack Fan Restoration Now Available

While we all patiently wait for the long-promised official soundtrack release for the audio from Transformers Generation 1, you might like to know that the Kickstarted fan effort to create a soundtrack from the original show for everyone to enjoy has borne more fruit. Following the successful completion of the restoration of the season 1 audio last year, Jimbo and the dedicated fans of this effort have shared the audio for Generation 1 season 2. This includes several of the classic battle themes and other incidental background music tracks that you will have enjoyed when watching the original show.