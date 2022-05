Figure King No. 292 Scans ? Transformers Masterpiece Trailbreaker, Legacy, Studio Ser

This month we have 4 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Masterpiece MP-86 Trailbreaker — We have some new stock images showing off poseability and accessories of the latest entry in the Masterpiece line. Transformers Legacy Wave 4 For October 2022 — Transformers Legacy continues in Japan with the release of TL-07 Wild Rider, TL-08 Knock Out, TL-09 Jhiaxus and TL-10 Blitzwing. We still have no Takara Tomy Mall exclusives. Studio Series releases