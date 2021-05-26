Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar In-Hand Images


Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar. The Studio Series 86 line brings us a new Voyager mold of the Junkion leader and we are sure that your satisfaction is guaranteed. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Kreemzek*video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



