Transformers Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar In-Hand Images



Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar. The Studio Series 86 line brings us a new Voyager mold of the Junkion leader and we are sure that your satisfaction is guaranteed. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Kreemzek*video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar. The Studio Series 86 line brings us a new Voyager mold of the Junkion leader and we are sure that your satisfaction is guaranteed. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Kreemzek*video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!





