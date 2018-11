Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Running Time Revealed

AMC Theaters has updated their official website with the recently revealed Rating for the Transformers: Bumblebee movie and its Running Time. Clocked at just*1 hour and 54 minutes, the new Travis Knight movie is the shortest Transformers Live Action Movie to date. If we take away about 9 minutes for the credit roll, the actual movie may turn out to be a comfortable 1 hour and 45 minute long family-friendly movie. This upcoming movie is approximately 1 hour shorter than Transformers: Age Of Extinction; which holds the longest running time for a Transformers movie. To compare: Transformers 2007 » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Running Time Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM