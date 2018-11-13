|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Running Time Revealed
AMC Theaters has updated their official website
with the recently revealed Rating
for the Transformers: Bumblebee movie and its Running Time. Clocked at just*1 hour and 54 minutes, the new Travis Knight movie is the shortest Transformers Live Action Movie to date. If we take away about 9 minutes for the credit roll, the actual movie may turn out to be a comfortable 1 hour and 45 minute long family-friendly movie. This upcoming movie is approximately 1 hour shorter than Transformers: Age Of Extinction; which holds the longest running time for a Transformers movie. To compare: Transformers 2007 » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Running Time Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.