|
Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon (Sunstreaker Redeco) coming in October 2018
We’ve got word that the next Masterpiece Transformers release is coming this October – and he’s going to be a Sunstreaker redeco. Planet Iacon
reports on this alongside the October releases, calling it “Diaclone Sunstreaker” with the name to be confirmed. However, the listing has the kanji*????, which the sharp-eyed have noted comes out as “Korudon” or “Cordon”. We’ve verified this ourselves using Google Translate to translate Cordon into Japanese, and it brings out the same kanji as the listing. What does this mean? Putting the pieces together, there were two different Diaclone Sunstreakers – the red Sunstreaker who » Continue Reading.
The post Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon (Sunstreaker Redeco) coming in October 2018
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.