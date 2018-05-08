|
Power of the Primes Japan Releases for October 2018, including Novastar
Fretting about getting Power of the Primes Novastar (aka Firestar) with her status as the sole new toy in Hasbro’s Power of the Primes Deluxe Wave 4? Worry not, because Takara-Tomy has you covered. As anticipated, Takara-Tomy will be offering the female Autobot as a part of their Power of the Primes lineup this October. She’s set to be joined by Tailgate, Shrapnel, Inferno, and Alpha Trion (aka Landmine), which importantly shows that Takara-Tomy is also going to be delving into some of Hasbro’s rereleases and mold repurposings which in the past may not have made it to Japan. Truly, » Continue Reading.
The post Power of the Primes Japan Releases for October 2018, including Novastar
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.