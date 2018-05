Power of the Primes Dinobots Boxed Set Coming to Asia

Via this listing on Asian marketplace site TaoBao , we can report that Hasbro Asia are doing a boxed set for the Power of the Primes Dinobots. Well, sort of. What the images seem to show is that the five figures (Grimlock, Slag, Sludge, Swoop and Snarl, no Slash here) will come in a big, cube-shaped package with artwork of Volcanicus gracing its side. One of the other images shows the five figures in their existing cards / boxes, so we're thinking that what this actually represents is the five Dinobots being sold as a set, in their original packaging,