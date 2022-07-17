Amazon France and UK
have updated a listing of a new*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe The Last Knight Crosshairs figure. We still have no images of this new entry in the Studio Series line but we hope this new listings mean we will see an official reveal soon. While the Amazon UK link
isn’t active yet, the Amazon France listing
is open for pre-orders and priced*?32.26. It shows a release date in October 31, 2022. As an extra bonus, Amazon France also has a listing for the the recently revealed Studio Series Core Ratchet
