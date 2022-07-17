Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe The Last Knight Crosshairs Listings Found In Amazon


Amazon France and UK have updated a listing of a new*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe The Last Knight Crosshairs figure. We still have no images of this new entry in the Studio Series line but we hope this new listings mean we will see an official reveal soon. While the Amazon UK link isn’t active yet, the Amazon France listing is open for pre-orders and priced*?32.26. It shows a release date in October 31, 2022. As an extra bonus, Amazon France also has a listing for the the recently revealed Studio Series Core Ratchet*(not available for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Deluxe The Last Knight Crosshairs Listings Found In Amazon France And UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



