IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 1: The World in Your Eyes Cheung Cover
If you missed out on single issues of the first twelve entries in the Transformers series or want to revisit them in book form, IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz
and artist Cryssy Cheung have got you covered with The World in Your Eyes, Volume One. The precise availability of this publication is to be determined, with Cheung
indicating next week, the “coming soon” IDW
listing also pointing to this month, Previews World
showing “Advance solicited for October release!” and Amazon
pre-order dates ranging from November 2019 to January 2020. Creator credits: » Continue Reading.
