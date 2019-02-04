Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 1: The World in Your Eyes Cheung Cover


If you missed out on single issues of the first twelve entries in the Transformers series or want to revisit them in book form, IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz and artist Cryssy Cheung have got you covered with The World in Your Eyes, Volume One. The precise availability of this publication is to be determined, with Cheung indicating next week, the “coming soon” IDW listing also pointing to this month, Previews World showing “Advance solicited for October release!” and Amazon pre-order dates ranging from November 2019 to January 2020. Creator credits: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 1: The World in Your Eyes Cheung Cover Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



