Super_Megatron
Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Retail Exclusive Variants


After the full reveal of the Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress, we have information about the new Retail Exclusive Variants. Autobot & Decepticon Split Colored Vinyl – FYE Exclusive ($39.99) Soundwave Colored Vinyl – ThinkGeek Exclusive ($29.99) General Purple And Red Splatter Retail Color Vinyl – Distributed by lightintheattic.net and sold by other stores carrying the Vinyl. These new color variants join Megatron Split , Optimus Prime Split and Starscream Split vinyls offered via Enjoy The Records Website. Don't forget that all the vinyls will be available this Friday 6th, July at noon ET. Once again, a limited edition but it

The post Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Retail Exclusive Variants appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
DuG
Re: Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Retail Exclusive Variants
The Soundwave version and regular retail version look great!
