After the full reveal of the Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress
, we have information about the new*Retail Exclusive Variants. Autobot & Decepticon Split Colored Vinyl – FYE Exclusive
($39.99) Soundwave Colored Vinyl – ThinkGeek Exclusive
($29.99) General Purple And Red Splatter Retail Color Vinyl – Distributed by*lightintheattic.net
*and sold by other stores carrying the Vinyl. These new color variants join*Megatron Split , Optimus Prime Split and Starscream Split vinyls offered via*Enjoy The Records Website
. Don’t forget that all the vinyls will be available this*Friday 6th, July at noon ET. Once again, a limited edition but it » Continue Reading.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.