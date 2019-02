Transformers Cyberverse Power of the Spark Trailer ? Cheetor!

Transformers Cyberverse Season 2 is upon us, and the trailer for the next season titled Power of the Spark is here.** Lots of old school bots make appearances but one we weren't expecting showed up too – Cheetor!* Check out the details below, and make sure to hit our story about the toys from earlier this week. Season 2, titled CYBERVERSE: POWER OF THE SPARK, is set to release fall 2019 with Cartoon Network USA. In CYBERVERSE: POWER OF THE SPARK, the AUTOBOTS are closer than ever to finding the ALLSPARK, but completing their quest will be tougher than