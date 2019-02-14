|
Transformers Bumblebee Home Release Details Confirmed
The Transformers Bumblebee movie will officially be hitting Digital and Disc starting this March! On March 19th, Bumblebee will hit digital first. Then on April 2nd, the 4k Ultra HD and Blu-Ray options will drop with over an hour of special features including a motion comic, deleted scenes, outtakes and more. The 4k Combo Pack will feature a printed version of the comic as well. Read on to check out the full press release and disc images then pre-order your copies now
! BUMBLEBEE Coming to Earth on Digital March 19 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Combo Packs Arrive April » Continue Reading.
