Old Today, 07:17 PM
Black Cat
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: GTA
Black Cat's FS List
Prices are in CAD. Willing to ship, so prices do not include shipping. I will be in attendance at the Mississauga Collectors Expo, so more than willing to bring items there for pickup.

Willing to negotiate, but no low ball offers.
Pictures available upon request.


Mastermind Creations Stormer - Mint in Box Complete - $85
Chevy Aveo Swerve - Still sealed in original baggy- $50
United Megatron UN-09 - Mint in Sealed Box - $60

TFcon 2010 Nightbird - Mint in Sealed Box - $40
TFcon 2014 Masterpiece Shafter - Mint In Box Complete - $50

G1 Kickback - Loose Complete with Tech Spec and Instructions - $40
G1 Shrapnel - Loose Complete with Tech Spec and Instructions - $40

Star Wars Power of the Jedi 3 inch Aurra Sing - Mint on Card- $10
SDCC Star Tours Tech Deck Yoda Santa Cruz - Mint on Sealed Card- $20

Gameboy Color Pokemon Gold - Just Cart - $30
Gameboy Color Pokemon Silver - Just Cart - $30
