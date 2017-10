Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,025

Titans Return Cartoon Series Launches November 14th



We knew the Machinima Titans Return cartoon was coming, but now we have confirmation via Hasbro that the series will launch on November 14th. The series will air on go90, a streaming service owned by Verizon, in the US. Each episode of the 10 part series will be 11 minutes this round. Stay tuned for more info as it drops!

