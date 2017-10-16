Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Fans Toys FT-20G Terminus Giganticus


Fans Toys have dropped a repaint for their FT-20 Terminus Giganticus, which is a Masterpiece style Omega Supreme homage. FT-20G will come in a blue and grey paint scheme reminicent of the Cybertronian Guardians from G1. Both pieces come in one set, it’s listed for $349.99. Check our sponsors below for pre-orders! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Captured Prey, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three &#38; Up

The post Fans Toys FT-20G Terminus Giganticus appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



