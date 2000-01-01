Following a failed attempt last Halloween to get candy by dressing up as Princess Galvatron and going trick-or-treating with the Autobots, Megatron hatches a new scheme. After seeing Octane, Blitzwing and Astrotrain dressing up as each other, he quickly dismisses tradition ways of getting what he wants. Instead, he enlists Starscream and Mindwipe to help him STEAL all of the candy! Will he succeed? Can Optimus stop him? Happy Halloween folks, early as it may be.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGUo2Yb2-rI