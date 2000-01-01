Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Megatron's Halloween Candy Heist - a stop motion
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:55 PM   #1
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 687
Megatron's Halloween Candy Heist - a stop motion
Following a failed attempt last Halloween to get candy by dressing up as Princess Galvatron and going trick-or-treating with the Autobots, Megatron hatches a new scheme. After seeing Octane, Blitzwing and Astrotrain dressing up as each other, he quickly dismisses tradition ways of getting what he wants. Instead, he enlists Starscream and Mindwipe to help him STEAL all of the candy! Will he succeed? Can Optimus stop him? Happy Halloween folks, early as it may be.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGUo2Yb2-rI
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW LARGE TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATOR G1 MECH FANS TOYS MF-17 HERCULES COMBINED 6 R
Transformers
NEW Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Sideswipe Lambor LP500S Action Figures
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Jetfire MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.