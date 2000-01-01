Today, 05:55 PM #1 GotBot Armada Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 687 Megatron's Halloween Candy Heist - a stop motion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGUo2Yb2-rI Following a failed attempt last Halloween to get candy by dressing up as Princess Galvatron and going trick-or-treating with the Autobots, Megatron hatches a new scheme. After seeing Octane, Blitzwing and Astrotrain dressing up as each other, he quickly dismisses tradition ways of getting what he wants. Instead, he enlists Starscream and Mindwipe to help him STEAL all of the candy! Will he succeed? Can Optimus stop him? Happy Halloween folks, early as it may be.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

