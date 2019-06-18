|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 564 Now Online
Dreams come true (for one wave) and Masterpiece Hound returns from the abyss as Vangelus drinks coffee, and Aaron and TJ spend money on goods and services. You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW Episode 564
And be sure to check out our latest Transformers TCG podcast with Brand Manager Drew Nolosco, talking about Organized Play, Sideboards, and more:*WTF@TCG – An Organized Podcast About Organized Play Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
