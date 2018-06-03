|
IDW John Barber Interview On ?Unicron? Event
Via Previews World
*we have a very interesting interview with*John Barber about the “Unicron” event and how it will affect the IDW comic universe. John Barber brings us a nice point of view of this final arc in the IDW continuity. Here you are an extract of his declarations: “This is going to be the conclusion to the story and the universe that IDW launched back with*Transformers: Infiltration #0*in 2005. IDW and Hasbro still have plenty more to say with Transformers *dont misunderstand that!* but for this particular history, its all over. Now whether that history gets » Continue Reading.
