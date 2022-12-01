Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Nocturn
Riff from "Into the Void"
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,877
Nocturn's 2023 sales thread
Everything is loose, complete, good condition but no paperwork. Unless otherwise indicated.

Pickup in Calgary available. Sorry, no delivery. Shipping at buyer's expense. Cash or EMT. EMT must be received prior to me handing anything over.

If buying multiple items, 5% off every $100. IE $5 (5%)off $100, $20 (10%)off $200, $45 (15%)off $300, etc up to max 25% off.

Pictures available on request.

Pez dispensers:
Optimus MOSC $10
Megatron MOSC $10

Energon:
Cruellock $10

Cybertron:
Backstop $10
Undermine $15
Brimstone $20
Override $25
Evac $50

Thrilling 30/generations:
Brainstorm $40
Roadbuster $40
Scoop $20
Arcee $25
Jhiaxus $20
Scourge $20
Skullgrin $20

Rts:
Tracks $20

Gdo:
Wheelie $30

Combiner wars:
Devastator w extra gun, broken ankle clip $200
Bruticus $160
Defensor + upgrade hands+feet $180

TR:
Fortress Maximus + Siege Cog $280
Trypticon + Siege Brunt $240
Highbrow $20
Quake $20
Sentinel prime $30

Potp:
Darkwing + dreadwind $40
Slash $15
Cindersaur $10

Siege:
Mirage $30
Red alert $30

Earthrise:
Silverstreak $25
Runamuck $30

Legacy:
Iguanus $10

Ss86:
Wreck-gar $30
Sweep $30
Kup $25
Jazz $25

Prime:
Dreadwing (broken tail fin) $25
Lazerback $20
Skystalker $20

Rid2015:
Twinferno $15
Soundwave $15

Weijiang:
Hound $120 broken ankle panel w/inst
Rendsora/Megatron $100 w/inst

Rotf:
Blazemaster $20
Tiny optimus from stratosphere $free with anything else

Dotm:
Darksteel $20

Aoe:
Snarl $20
Slog $30

Tlk:
Hot rod $20
Cogman (broken waist panel) $5
Slash $20
Slug $20
Steelbane $25
Dragonstorm $50

Studio series:
Devastator (red rampage) $250 w/inst
Thundercracker $45
Shadow raider $35
Sideswipe $30

Thanks for looking.
BST Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=8894
