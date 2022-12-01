Today, 11:05 PM #1 Nocturn Riff from "Into the Void" Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 4,877 Nocturn's 2023 sales thread Everything is loose, complete, good condition but no paperwork. Unless otherwise indicated.



Pickup in Calgary available. Sorry, no delivery. Shipping at buyer's expense. Cash or EMT. EMT must be received prior to me handing anything over.



If buying multiple items, 5% off every $100. IE $5 (5%)off $100, $20 (10%)off $200, $45 (15%)off $300, etc up to max 25% off.



Pictures available on request.



Pez dispensers:

Optimus MOSC $10

Megatron MOSC $10



Energon:

Cruellock $10



Cybertron:

Backstop $10

Undermine $15

Brimstone $20

Override $25

Evac $50



Thrilling 30/generations:

Brainstorm $40

Roadbuster $40

Scoop $20

Arcee $25

Jhiaxus $20

Scourge $20

Skullgrin $20



Rts:

Tracks $20



Gdo:

Wheelie $30



Combiner wars:

Devastator w extra gun, broken ankle clip $200

Bruticus $160

Defensor + upgrade hands+feet $180



TR:

Fortress Maximus + Siege Cog $280

Trypticon + Siege Brunt $240

Highbrow $20

Quake $20

Sentinel prime $30



Potp:

Darkwing + dreadwind $40

Slash $15

Cindersaur $10



Siege:

Mirage $30

Red alert $30



Earthrise:

Silverstreak $25

Runamuck $30



Legacy:

Iguanus $10



Ss86:

Wreck-gar $30

Sweep $30

Kup $25

Jazz $25



Prime:

Dreadwing (broken tail fin) $25

Lazerback $20

Skystalker $20



Rid2015:

Twinferno $15

Soundwave $15



Weijiang:

Hound $120 broken ankle panel w/inst

Rendsora/Megatron $100 w/inst



Rotf:

Blazemaster $20

Tiny optimus from stratosphere $free with anything else



Dotm:

Darksteel $20



Aoe:

Snarl $20

Slog $30



Tlk:

Hot rod $20

Cogman (broken waist panel) $5

Slash $20

Slug $20

Steelbane $25

Dragonstorm $50



Studio series:

Devastator (red rampage) $250 w/inst

Thundercracker $45

Shadow raider $35

Sideswipe $30



Thanks for looking.

BST Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=8894

