Hi gang,
I will be at TFCON 2019 around Noon on FRIDAY through all day SATURDAY. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me for meet-ups).
Prices are in CAD. I am mostly at "ball-park" with the prices so feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. Some of the items are pictured below - I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.
My feedback thread from TFW2005 is below! Shoot me a PM here if you would like any more information or are interested! I will be leaving the U.S. about 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Thanks for the time!
Chris
Would Trade For:
Siege for Cybertron: Refraktor (x3)
Siege for Cybertron: Brunt
Siege for Cybertron: Jetfire
----------------------------------------------
Sealed / New
SDCC Primitive Prime (SDCC Exclusive) $90
Titans Returns TRYPTICON $100
Titans Returns MISFIRE $40
Titans Returns SLUGSLINGER $20
Power of the Primes OPTIMUS PRIME $50
Last Knight CYBERTRON (TRU Exclusive) $120
Last Knight DRAGONSTORM $40
Last Knight INFERNOCUS (TRU Exclusive) $30
Last Knight DRIFT $15
Last Knight BUMBLEBEE $25
Last Knight STRAFE $20
ROTF Jetfire (autographed by Mark Ryan, electronics work) $65
Studio Series THUNDERCRACKER (TRU Exclusive) $40
Studio Series SHATTER $25
Cyber Batallion SHOCKWAVE $15
Siege for Cybertron MEGATRON $30
Loose – Complete (with box)
Combiner Wars G2 BRUTICUS (complete with box) $170
Combiner Wars G2 SUPERION (complete with box) $120
BadCube RECON $90
Takara Masterpiece WHEELJACK (MP-20, box worn) $45
Takara Legends SKIDS (no manual) $40
Movie the Best LOCKDOWN MB-15 (complete with box) $25
FansToys SEVER FT-06X (X version – damaged spike - mint otherwise) Make offer
Loose Figs
MOVIES:
2007 MEGATRON (Leader, bio, manual, complete – electronics work) $25
2007 BLACKOUT (Voyager, complete w/ Scorp) $25
2007 BONECRUSHER (Deluxe) $15
2007 BRAWL (Leader, complete w/ box no insert) $50
ROTF SIDESWIPE (Human Alliance, complete with manual) $30
ROTF THE FALLEN (Voyager, bio box manual compelte) $20
COMBINER WARS AND MISC:
Combiner Wars G2 Motormaster (cut out instructions) $20
Combiner Wars G2 Blackjack $10
Combiner Wars MIRAGE (complete with card, manual) $20
RTS Solar Storm Grapple (complete with manual) $15
G2:
Grimlock (Dark Blue, complete, tech spec,little chrome wear) $20
Robots in Disguise (2001)
SpyChangers (x6, complete minus Hot Shot gun, tec specs) $20
Build Team (x4, complete with manuals and tech specs) $35
Tow-line, Ski-z, SkyFire, Wind Sheer (complete with tec specs, manuals) $30
My Feedback Thread on TFW2005:
