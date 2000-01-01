Today, 01:28 PM #1 spida1a Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Erie, PA Posts: 48 TFCON 2019 sales thread! (MISB, CHUG, Movie, more)



I will be at TFCON 2019 around Noon on FRIDAY through all day SATURDAY. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me for meet-ups).



Prices are in CAD. I am mostly at "ball-park" with the prices so feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. Some of the items are pictured below - I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.



My feedback thread from TFW2005 is below! Shoot me a PM here if you would like any more information or are interested! I will be leaving the U.S. about 6 a.m. Friday morning.



Thanks for the time!

Chris





Would Trade For:

Siege for Cybertron: Refraktor (x3)

Siege for Cybertron: Brunt

Siege for Cybertron: Jetfire









----------------------------------------------







Sealed / New



SDCC Primitive Prime (SDCC Exclusive) $90



Titans Returns TRYPTICON $100

Titans Returns MISFIRE $40

Titans Returns SLUGSLINGER $20



Power of the Primes OPTIMUS PRIME $50



Last Knight CYBERTRON (TRU Exclusive) $120

Last Knight DRAGONSTORM $40

Last Knight INFERNOCUS (TRU Exclusive) $30

Last Knight DRIFT $15

Last Knight BUMBLEBEE $25

Last Knight STRAFE $20



ROTF Jetfire (autographed by Mark Ryan, electronics work) $65



Studio Series THUNDERCRACKER (TRU Exclusive) $40

Studio Series SHATTER $25



Cyber Batallion SHOCKWAVE $15



Siege for Cybertron MEGATRON $30









Loose – Complete (with box)





Combiner Wars G2 BRUTICUS (complete with box) $170

Combiner Wars G2 SUPERION (complete with box) $120





BadCube RECON $90



Takara Masterpiece WHEELJACK (MP-20, box worn) $45



Takara Legends SKIDS (no manual) $40



Movie the Best LOCKDOWN MB-15 (complete with box) $25



FansToys SEVER FT-06X (X version – damaged spike - mint otherwise) Make offer









Loose Figs







MOVIES:



2007 MEGATRON (Leader, bio, manual, complete – electronics work) $25

2007 BLACKOUT (Voyager, complete w/ Scorp) $25

2007 BONECRUSHER (Deluxe) $15

2007 BRAWL (Leader, complete w/ box no insert) $50





ROTF SIDESWIPE (Human Alliance, complete with manual) $30

ROTF THE FALLEN (Voyager, bio box manual compelte) $20





COMBINER WARS AND MISC:



Combiner Wars G2 Motormaster (cut out instructions) $20

Combiner Wars G2 Blackjack $10

Combiner Wars MIRAGE (complete with card, manual) $20

RTS Solar Storm Grapple (complete with manual) $15





G2:



Grimlock (Dark Blue, complete, tech spec,little chrome wear) $20









Robots in Disguise (2001)



SpyChangers (x6, complete minus Hot Shot gun, tec specs) $20

Build Team (x4, complete with manuals and tech specs) $35

Tow-line, Ski-z, SkyFire, Wind Sheer (complete with tec specs, manuals) $30













My Feedback Thread on TFW2005:



http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...5-spida1a.html



