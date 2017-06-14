|
Robots In Disguise Deluxe Class Twinferno In Package Images
In Package images of RID Twinferno are surfacing on the web. It was already found in Singapore some days ago with the rest of Warrior Class Wave 3 and reported by 2005 Boards member*darkavenger. Today we have some extra pictures via Snakas Blog
*which gives us a closer look of the new Autobot in RID collection. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Paladin*for the heads up. We hope to find Twinferno in local reatailers soon. While you wait, you can click on the bar to see the pictures and then share what you think at the 2005 Boards.  
The post Robots In Disguise Deluxe Class Twinferno In Package Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.