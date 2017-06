Robots In Disguise Deluxe Class Twinferno In Package Images

In Package images of RID Twinferno are surfacing on the web. It was already found in Singapore some days ago with the rest of Warrior Class Wave 3 and reported by 2005 Boards member*darkavenger. Today we have some extra pictures via Snakas Blog *which gives us a closer look of the new Autobot in RID collection. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Paladin*for the heads up. We hope to find Twinferno in local reatailers soon. While you wait, you can click on the bar to see the pictures and then share what you think at the 2005 Boards. The post Robots In Disguise Deluxe Class Twinferno In Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM