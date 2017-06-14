|
New Transformers: The Last Knight Display At Walmart
2005 Boards user*Starscream 91 let us know that he found a*New Transformers: The Last Knight Display At Walmart. The display is a very big image of Optimus Prime standing with his sword. It also invites you to take a picture with the display and share it with the hashtag #AutobotsUnite and tagging the Walmart store where you find it. You can check the pictures after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.  
