New Transformers: The Last Knight Display At Walmart

2005 Boards user*Starscream 91 let us know that he found a*New Transformers: The Last Knight Display At Walmart. The display is a very big image of Optimus Prime standing with his sword. It also invites you to take a picture with the display and share it with the hashtag #AutobotsUnite and tagging the Walmart store where you find it. You can check the pictures after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.