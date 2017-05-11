Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,592

Renderform Titans Return Weapons Set ? Part 1



More... Thanks to 2005 Boards*Venksta from Renderforms for letting us know that they will be*releasing a set of updated G1-style weapons for Titan Returns figures. The first set*is for the original Autobot Headmasters. Each set comes with two guns, color matched to the figure, in accordance to how the original G1 versions looked. You can pick the sets you want, or buy them as a bundle deal. Also available are two different slingshots for TR Wheelie. One based off the TFTM look, and the other one based off the TR box art, designed by Marcelo Matere! Finally, Renderform is releasing the » Continue Reading. The post Renderform Titans Return Weapons Set – Part 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

