|
Tiammao Transformers: The Last Knight MagicBox Revealed
Tiammao, a popular*IPTV device manufacturer in China will release*a special officially licensed set-top*box via their MagicBox brand name for Transformers: The Last Knight. The artwork will feature Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. The device can be purchased via*Tiammao’s official website
.
The post Tiammao Transformers: The Last Knight MagicBox Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th