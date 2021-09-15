Prime 1 Studio website
have updated information regarding the cancellation of their*Premium Masterline Transformers: War For Cybertron Optimus Prime & Megatron statues. Both Optimus Prime
and Megatron
statues (in regular and Ultimate versions each) were revealed earlier in 2021 and they were designed after their CGI War For Cybertron incarnations. As a result of this, they look exactly like their respective WFC figures. Read on for Threezero details about their cancellation: “To our beloved fans and collectors,*We regret to inform you of the cancellation of projects Premium Masterline Transformers: War For Cybertron Optimus Prime (PMTF-05) and the » Continue Reading.
The post Prime 1 Studio Premium Masterline Transformers: War For Cybertron Optimus Prime & Megatron Statues Cancelled
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
