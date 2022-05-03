Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Red Cog ?Double Blaster Weaponizer Mode? Revealed


WE have an interesting tip shared by Hasbro’s designer Mark Maher, via his Instagram account, has surprised us revealing the “Double Blaster Weaponizer Mode” gimmick of the recently revealed*Legacy Red Cog. The new Target exclusive Red Cog comes with*5 blaster accessories with 7 interchangeable barrels and components, but there’s more than meets the eye here. Read on for Mark’s comments about a particular piece: Happy TF Tuesday everyone!! I hope you all have seen the reveal of Legacy Deluxe Target Exclusive Red Cog with weapons pack! I worked on this item with the great Hasui Shogo at Takara &#187; Continue Reading.

