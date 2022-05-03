WE have an interesting tip shared by Hasbro’s designer Mark Maher, via his Instagram account
, has surprised us revealing the “Double Blaster Weaponizer Mode” gimmick of the recently revealed*Legacy Red Cog.
The new Target exclusive Red Cog comes with*5 blaster accessories with 7 interchangeable barrels and components, but there’s more than meets the eye here. Read on for Mark’s comments about a particular piece: Happy TF Tuesday everyone!! I hope you all have seen the reveal of Legacy Deluxe Target Exclusive Red Cog with weapons pack! I worked on this item with the great Hasui Shogo at Takara » Continue Reading.
