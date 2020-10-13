|
Transformers Kingdom Voyager Optimus Primal Production Sample Images
The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have shared an image of two production samples of the new Transformers Kingdom Voyager Optimus Primal. Takara Tomy show us KD-01 Optimus Primal and we can clearly see the new design idea for Kingdom. A cartoon-accurate robot mode with a more realistic beast mode. A very nice update of the boss-monkey! Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board! Don’t forget that you can still pre-order Optimus Primal and the rest of the new Kingdom figure via our sponsors links below. » Continue Reading.
