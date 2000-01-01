Optimus Puto Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: canada Posts: 108

ISO LOOKING TO BUY TitansReturn CEREBROS

I dont Need Fort Max .... I just Need CEREBROS the robot that makes the HEAD part



I know it might be a long shot but if you have 1 for sale ....pls.contact me



Thank you I dont Need Fort Max .... I just Need CEREBROS the robot that makes the HEAD partI know it might be a long shot but if you have 1 for sale ....pls.contact meThank you