BludChylde

Re: LEGO Transformers This right here

"Building transformable versions of the G1 Transformers out of LEGO bricks is one of my strongest passions, and I'm working on this series since the year 2000 - unnumbered versions of Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Blaster, Starscream, etc went over my desk during those years - improving them over and over again until i got their design as close to the original as possible. "

Right off the page itself should answer the question. Definitely fan built.