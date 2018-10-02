|
I Still Function! ? Geoffreys Toy Box Is The New Toys ?R? Us
The Toys”R”Us story enters into a new chapter that many of us were not expecting. After closing all their 800 US stores, we were surprised to inform*that Toys R Us may be attempting a comeback
. Now we can share the news that*Geoffreys Toy Box Is The New Toys “R” Us. The information comes via friend site The Toyark
, revealing Toys”R”Us’ move to come back one more time into the market.*Geoffreys Toy Box will be the new brand and name, working with locations that will be a store-within-a-store concept. We should spot these pop-up stores inside big retail outlets.*The » Continue Reading.
