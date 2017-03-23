Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,234
Transformers: The Last Knight Fan Event Tickets Now Available


Want to see a special IMAX preview of Transformers: The Last Knight? You can now head over to Gofobo*or TheLastKnightIMAXEvents.com*to collect up to two free tickets to the fan event, which will take place on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. Click the link above to see if a screening is happening at a theater near you! The preview is expected to be roughly 30 minutes and will also be featured at this year’s CinemaCon.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Fan Event Tickets Now Available appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
