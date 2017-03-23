Want to see a special IMAX preview of Transformers: The Last Knight? You can now head over to Gofobo
or TheLastKnightIMAXEvents.com
to collect up to two free tickets to the fan event, which will take place on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. Click the link above to see if a screening is happening at a theater near you! The preview is expected to be roughly 30 minutes and will also be featured at this year's CinemaCon.
