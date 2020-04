Transformers Earthrise ?Cybertronian Villians? Decepticon Clones 2-Pack New Stock Ima

We can share for you new stock images of the new Transformers Earthrise "Cybertronian Villians" Decepticon Clones 2-Pack. We finally have a look at the packaging of Pounce and Wingspan for their Earthrise release. It a very nice windowed box with the toys packed in robot mode with a beautiful art of their beast modes in the center. This is a good chance to grab the clones since they were kind of hard to find since Pounce was available only in the "Siege Of Cybertron" set and Wingspan was sold in