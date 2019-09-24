|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Four More War for Cybertron: Siege II Cards
Transformers Trading Card Game Designer Scott Van Essen is back
with another edition of Robots in Design to show off three new Secret Actions: Hijack Overheat Swerve Bonus round: artist Jeffrey Cruz
brings us Involuntary Promotion! Share your impressions of these reveals on the 2005 boards!
