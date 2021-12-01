Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers x Jurassic Park Crossover Set Available at More Retailers


The Transformers x Jurassic Park 2 Pack featuring Autobot JP93 and a Beast Wars Megatron redo as Tyrannocon is now available to order at additional retailers beyond Amazon.com.* Originally an Amazon exclusive you can now pick one up at other online retailers.* Check our sponsors below to snag a set if you haven’t yet!* He’s due to arrive soon in January 2022. TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, The Chosen Prime, Toy Dojo, <a href="https://www.agesthreeandup.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ages Three and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x Jurassic Park Crossover Set Available at More Retailers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



evenstaves
TRU/EB???
TriBlurr
Hasbro mentioned Gamestop on their Facebook page about this, Heres hoping that includes the Canadian one.
