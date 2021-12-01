Transformers x Jurassic Park Crossover Set Available at More Retailers
The Transformers x Jurassic Park 2 Pack featuring Autobot JP93 and a Beast Wars Megatron redo as Tyrannocon is now available to order at additional retailers beyond Amazon.com. Originally an Amazon exclusive you can now pick one up at other online retailers. Check our sponsors below to snag a set if you haven't yet! He's due to arrive soon in January 2022.