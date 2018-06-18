Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,476

Transformers Birthday Card With Evergreen Designs Found At Walmart.



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*IceMagnus for sharing in our boards images of a*Transformers Birthday Card With Evergreen Designs Found At Walmart. This nice card was spotted at a Walmart in*Lewistown, Pennsylvania for roughly $5. It features Evergreen designs of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron. With a great “The party battle is on!” logo on the cover, each of the characters show a phrase: Optimus: “Power Up”, Bumblebee “Have some big time birthday fun” and Megatron “Party as I command”. To top it all, this card plays a tune when pressing a button.*Great for kids to enjoy Transformers on their birthday



