Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Birthday Card With Evergreen Designs Found At Walmart.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,476
Transformers Birthday Card With Evergreen Designs Found At Walmart.


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*IceMagnus for sharing in our boards images of a*Transformers Birthday Card With Evergreen Designs Found At Walmart. This nice card was spotted at a Walmart in*Lewistown, Pennsylvania for roughly $5. It features Evergreen designs of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron. With a great “The party battle is on!” logo on the cover, each of the characters show a phrase: Optimus: “Power Up”, Bumblebee “Have some big time birthday fun” and Megatron “Party as I command”. To top it all, this card plays a tune when pressing a button.*Great for kids to enjoy Transformers on their birthday &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Birthday Card With Evergreen Designs Found At Walmart. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara MP09 Masterpiece Rodimus Prime (Convoy) near complete
Transformers
Big Lot Vintage G1 Transformers for Parts Headmaster Targetmaster + more Cheap!!
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-02 Gah?ranka Swindle Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-03 Kalecgo Onslaught Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
G1 Transformer Blurr with box. Nice item!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Transformers Takara Trypticon MINT RARE Boxed MIB Complete D-63
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.